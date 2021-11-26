Investors Buy High Volume of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:EWW)

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 11,942 put options on the company. This is an increase of 507% compared to the average volume of 1,968 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWW. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 297.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,403,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,541 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 25,639.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,801,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,728 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $76,168,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,096,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 54.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,073,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,509,000 after acquiring an additional 727,769 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

Shares of EWW opened at $46.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.50. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1-year low of $40.09 and a 1-year high of $51.49.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.