Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for NuVista Energy (NVA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of NuVista Energy (TSE: NVA) in the last few weeks:

11/12/2021 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$8.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.75 to C$7.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$8.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$8.50.

10/20/2021 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$7.50.

10/18/2021 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$7.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – NuVista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$5.00 to C$7.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE NVA traded down C$0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$6.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,927,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,827. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.30. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.88 and a 52 week high of C$7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48. The company has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.77.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.47. The business had revenue of C$222.60 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 1.1825858 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NuVista Energy news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.24, for a total value of C$724,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,432,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$24,847,984.08.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

