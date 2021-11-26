Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF were worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLTL. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF alerts:

Shares of CLTL opened at $105.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.67. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 52-week low of $105.64 and a 52-week high of $105.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.