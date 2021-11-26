Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Sold by Optas LLC

Optas LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 80.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,661,000 after purchasing an additional 120,573 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $8,857,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,219,000 after purchasing an additional 30,233 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 393,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,074 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 588.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYT traded down $5.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $311.45. The company had a trading volume of 74 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,191. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.51. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.66 and a fifty-two week high of $323.03.

