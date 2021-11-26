Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 101.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,882 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.11. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

