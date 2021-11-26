Invesco Ltd. Sells 28,538 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 389,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,538 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $14,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,548,000. CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 334,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,301,000 after acquiring an additional 18,817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,696,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,311,000 after acquiring an additional 273,448 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,362,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,096,000 after acquiring an additional 25,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 42,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $39.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $40.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.31.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.56 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 16.36%. Cousins Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.22%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

