Invesco Ltd. Sells 104,114 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,114 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Genmab A/S worth $14,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 164.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 36.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on GMAB. Morgan Stanley downgraded Genmab A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $39.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.90. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $49.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.44.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 36.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.