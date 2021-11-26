Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,678 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $13,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,873,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,300,000 after acquiring an additional 419,345 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 712.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after acquiring an additional 191,354 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,522,000 after acquiring an additional 162,127 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 35.4% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,941,000 after buying an additional 155,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 17.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 898,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,775,000 after buying an additional 135,468 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HZO opened at $57.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.69. MarineMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.36 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarineMax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

