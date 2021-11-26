Invesco Ltd. Purchases 4,177 Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 971,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 3.39% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $13,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,245,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,474,000 after acquiring an additional 104,015 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 252,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 15,388 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 154,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 786.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE EMD opened at $13.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.82. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $14.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

