Invesco Ltd. Has $13.39 Million Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 164,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,591 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $13,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 453.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Ingevity stock opened at $77.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.96. Ingevity Co. has a 52 week low of $63.43 and a 52 week high of $89.55.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.29 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

NGVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingevity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.60.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.