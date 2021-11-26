Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CFO Sells $429,015.20 in Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $684.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $193.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.07. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.01 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $590.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $531.99.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.35.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.