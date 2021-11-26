Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CFO Sells $429,015.20 in Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ INTU opened at $684.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $193.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.07. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.01 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $590.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $531.99.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.35.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
