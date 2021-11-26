International Paper (NYSE:IP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $46.18

International Paper (NYSE:IP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.18 and last traded at $46.46, with a volume of 10803 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.55.

IP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Get International Paper alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.29 and its 200-day moving average is $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. International Paper’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.57%.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 109.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,957,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,181 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in International Paper by 658.9% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,328,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in International Paper by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,100,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,887,733,000 after purchasing an additional 947,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in International Paper by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,535,124,000 after purchasing an additional 820,092 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new position in International Paper during the second quarter valued at $39,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper (NYSE:IP)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.