Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Invests $269,000 in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,931,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,295,774,000 after purchasing an additional 238,297 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after buying an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,994,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,429,808,000 after buying an additional 313,744 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 13.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,765,247,000 after buying an additional 871,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,899,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,194,268,000 after buying an additional 386,976 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.50.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,770. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.47 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

