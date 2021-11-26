Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $530,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,533,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,097,949,000 after purchasing an additional 232,579 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,696,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,563,000 after acquiring an additional 190,768 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,242,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,093,000 after acquiring an additional 340,454 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 452.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,773,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,417 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,768,000 after acquiring an additional 421,500 shares during the period.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.96. 143,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,103,651. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.47. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $133.19 and a 1-year high of $160.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.188 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.