Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $22.82 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $465.16 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $475.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $453.64 and a 200-day moving average of $441.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.