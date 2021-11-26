Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lowered its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFUS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,447,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,174,000. American Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,877,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,576,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $504,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $51.36 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $45.75 and a 52 week high of $51.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.