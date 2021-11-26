Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.57.

IBP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $263,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total transaction of $3,942,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,236,305 in the last three months. 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $401,713,000 after purchasing an additional 65,335 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,489,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,647,000 after purchasing an additional 31,525 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,556,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,829,000 after purchasing an additional 18,924 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 28.7% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,205,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,193,000 after purchasing an additional 268,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 9.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,431,000 after purchasing an additional 77,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $137.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.62 and a 200-day moving average of $120.04. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $91.59 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $509.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.13 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 43.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

