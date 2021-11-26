Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Receives $292.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $292.80.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock traded down $16.00 on Friday, reaching $228.38. The stock had a trading volume of 7,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,063. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $255.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.10. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $159.18 and a 1 year high of $286.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.83 and a beta of 1.61.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,500,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,330,000 after purchasing an additional 24,333 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,101,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,799,000 after purchasing an additional 20,343 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 246.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,072,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,827,000 after purchasing an additional 762,866 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 905,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 17.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 895,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,655,000 after acquiring an additional 134,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

