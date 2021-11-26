Insider Selling: Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Major Shareholder Sells 65,327 Shares of Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 65,327 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $5,281,687.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mmmk Development, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 9th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 43,250 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $3,617,430.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 51,939 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $3,789,988.83.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 68,918 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $4,536,182.76.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 40,076 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.62, for a total transaction of $2,629,787.12.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 77,998 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $5,101,849.18.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $12,514,000.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 42,368 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $2,422,602.24.

RVLV opened at $82.74 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $89.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.46.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 36.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 68.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

