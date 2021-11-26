Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 7,437 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.22, for a total transaction of $2,366,602.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,500 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.47, for a total transaction of $2,645,465.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,641 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $3,182,416.58.

NASDAQ:MORN traded down $8.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $310.68. 819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,237. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $196.65 and a one year high of $328.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 63.40 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $428.90 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Morningstar by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Morningstar by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

