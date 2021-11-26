Insider Selling: Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Sells 90,994 Shares of Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.91, for a total transaction of $29,837,842.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $30,195,448.96.

On Friday, November 19th, Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total transaction of $31,345,613.12.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60.

NYSE:MA opened at $340.00 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $312.38 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% in the second quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.57.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

