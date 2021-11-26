Insider Selling: Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CFO Sells $3,618,000.00 in Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CFO Marco Fregenal sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $3,618,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fathom stock opened at $23.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $352.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.00. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $56.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Fathom alerts:

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 25.48% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FTHM shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Fathom from $65.00 to $66.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fathom by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 57,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fathom by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 14,253 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fathom by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fathom in the 2nd quarter worth $619,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fathom by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 68,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. 14.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.