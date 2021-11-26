Insider Selling: DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Director Sells 446 Shares of Stock

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE:DVA opened at $102.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.55 and a twelve month high of $136.48.
DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 67.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. DaVita’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on DVA shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.63.
DaVita Company Profile
DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.
