Insider Selling: DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Director Sells 446 Shares of Stock

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:DVA opened at $102.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.55 and a twelve month high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 67.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. DaVita’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita during the second quarter worth about $4,294,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DaVita during the second quarter worth about $37,981,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its position in DaVita by 8.7% during the second quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 47,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of DaVita by 17.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 776,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,883,000 after acquiring an additional 116,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 7.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DVA shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.63.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

