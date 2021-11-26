Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Insider Sells $754,375.08 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $754,375.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Karen A. Foster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Karen A. Foster sold 325 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $18,609.50.

BLFS opened at $43.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.41. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLFS shares. TheStreet raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,684,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 141.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 107,252 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

