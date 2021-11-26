Insider Selling: Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CEO Sells 419,646 Shares of Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CEO John E. Kao sold 419,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $8,439,081.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC opened at $18.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average is $20.67.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 68.37% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $293.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.31 million. As a group, analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALHC. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

