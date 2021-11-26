Insider Buying: Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Insider Acquires $33,175.00 in Stock

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) insider Steve Senneff bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $33,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steve Senneff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Steve Senneff purchased 10,000 shares of Signify Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $153,200.00.

SGFY opened at $13.91 on Friday. Signify Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $40.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average of $24.04.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Signify Health had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. On average, analysts expect that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

SGFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays upgraded Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Signify Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Signify Health in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Signify Health by 817.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Signify Health in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Signify Health by 35.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Signify Health by 19.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

