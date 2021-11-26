Insider Buying: Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Director Acquires 1,500 Shares of Stock

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Director John Wayne Hutchens purchased 1,500 shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.73 per share, with a total value of $29,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of RMM opened at $19.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.43. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $21.97.

Get Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0917 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 51.2% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 16,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 456.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 24,592 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 20.4% during the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 5.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 360,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 19,202 shares during the last quarter.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.