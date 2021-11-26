Insider Buying: Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Director Acquires 1,500 Shares of Stock

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Director John Wayne Hutchens purchased 1,500 shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.73 per share, with a total value of $29,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of RMM opened at $19.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.43. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $21.97.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0917 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.
