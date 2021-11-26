Insider Buying: MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH) Insider Buys 16,300 Shares of Stock

MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH) insider Andreas Tautscher acquired 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £7,498 ($9,796.19).

LON:MJH opened at GBX 44.65 ($0.58) on Friday. MJ Hudson Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 38.60 ($0.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 59 ($0.77). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 48.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 50.42. The firm has a market cap of £77.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Get MJ Hudson Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.13 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

MJ Hudson Group plc operates as a financial services support provider for the fund managers and asset owners in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, Switzerland, Netherlands, Luxembourg, rest of Europe, North America, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advisory, Business Outsourcing, and Data & Analytics.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for MJ Hudson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ Hudson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.