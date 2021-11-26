Insider Buying: Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Director Elias Farhat purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $41,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSEA opened at $8.29 on Friday. Landsea Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.70.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 2.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LSEA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landsea Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

