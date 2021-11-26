Insider Buying: Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Director Edward Muransky acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.58 per share, with a total value of $87,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Edward Muransky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Edward Muransky bought 199 shares of Farmers National Banc stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.83 per share, with a total value of $3,747.17.

On Friday, October 1st, Edward Muransky bought 236 shares of Farmers National Banc stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.92 per share, with a total value of $3,757.12.

On Monday, September 20th, Edward Muransky acquired 9,096 shares of Farmers National Banc stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $134,347.92.

Shares of FMNB stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.78. 3,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,607. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $503.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 37.40%. The business had revenue of $35.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 8.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 118.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 21.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 58,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,422 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 59.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 208.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 27,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FMNB. Raymond James raised their price target on Farmers National Banc from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

