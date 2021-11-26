Insider Buying: Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Purchases 1,520,000 Shares of Stock

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Milton C. Ault III purchased 1,520,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,994,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of DPW stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $7.99.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Ault Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ault Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ault Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in Ault Global by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Ault Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of customized and flexible power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: DPC, DPL, Enertec, Digital Farms, and I.AM. The DPC segment includes Microphase, Coolisys, Power-Plus, and DP Lending.

