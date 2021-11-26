Insider Buying: ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) VP Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) VP Christopher David Ozeroff purchased 50,000 shares of ARCA biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ABIO stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06. ARCA biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABIO. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in ARCA biopharma by 238.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 441,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 311,550 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ARCA biopharma by 8.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

