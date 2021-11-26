Insider Buying: Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Director Purchases $25,800.00 in Stock

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTO opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $377.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.17). Alto Ingredients had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Alto Ingredients by 199.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 59.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alto Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.