Insider Buying: Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Director Acquires $499,939.04 in Stock

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE APD opened at $297.84 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $65.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.44.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $35,000. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

