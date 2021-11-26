Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.21

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.21 and traded as low as $8.18. Inpex shares last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 1,543 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average is $7.56.

About Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY)

INPEX Corp. engages in the research, exploration, development, production and sales of oil and natural gas and other mineral resources. It operates through in the following geographic segments: Japan; Asia and Oceania; Eurasia; Middle East and Africa; and Americas. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

