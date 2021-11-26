Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XDAP) Trading Up 0.1%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XDAP) was up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.59 and last traded at $28.59. Approximately 119 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.56.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April by 474.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at about $643,000.

