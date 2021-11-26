InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $44.65

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.65 and traded as high as $85.55. InMode shares last traded at $84.68, with a volume of 1,559,188 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INMD shares. TheStreet cut InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays increased their target price on InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. InMode had a return on equity of 46.95% and a net margin of 46.06%. The firm had revenue of $94.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in InMode by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,641 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of InMode by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 457,127 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $33,082,000 after buying an additional 241,364 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter worth $326,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the first quarter valued at $3,257,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in InMode in the first quarter valued at about $1,572,000.

InMode Company Profile (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

