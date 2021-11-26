InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $44.65

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.65 and traded as high as $85.55. InMode shares last traded at $84.68, with a volume of 1,559,188 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on INMD shares. TheStreet cut InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays increased their target price on InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.76 and a 200-day moving average of $44.92.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in InMode by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,641 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of InMode by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 457,127 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $33,082,000 after buying an additional 241,364 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter worth $326,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the first quarter valued at $3,257,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in InMode in the first quarter valued at about $1,572,000.
InMode Company Profile (NASDAQ:INMD)
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
Featured Story: Cost of Debt
Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.