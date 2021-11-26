Inland Homes (LON:INL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $54.24

Shares of Inland Homes plc (LON:INL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 54.24 ($0.71) and traded as low as GBX 52 ($0.68). Inland Homes shares last traded at GBX 52 ($0.68), with a volume of 86,225 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £119.52 million and a P/E ratio of 47.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 50.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 54.24.

Inland Homes Company Profile (LON:INL)

Inland Homes plc operates as a real estate development company in the United Kingdom. It develops brownfield projects. The company is also involved in the provision of finance; construction of domestic buildings; and letting or operating of real estate properties. It holds a land portfolio of 11,045 plots, as well as 1,302 partnership homes and 415 private homes under construction.

