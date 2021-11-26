Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Ingredion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Ingredion from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.40.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $98.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.10. Ingredion has a one year low of $73.82 and a one year high of $101.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.88%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Ingredion in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingredion in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

