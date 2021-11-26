INDUS (ETR:INH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $30.80

INDUS Holding AG (ETR:INH) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €30.80 ($35.00) and last traded at €31.20 ($35.45), with a volume of 13315 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €31.55 ($35.85).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €40.50 ($46.02) price target on INDUS in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €33.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €34.27. The company has a market capitalization of $837.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.46.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

