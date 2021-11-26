IMI (LON:IMI) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

IMI (LON:IMI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

IMI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,070 ($27.04) price objective on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,650.42 ($21.56).

LON:IMI opened at GBX 1,726 ($22.55) on Friday. IMI has a 12 month low of GBX 1,083 ($14.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,878 ($24.54). The firm has a market cap of £4.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,725.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,724.95.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

