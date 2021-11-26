Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.500-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.41 billion-$4.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.35 billion.

NASDAQ ILMN traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $365.56. 1,112,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,605. Illumina has a 52-week low of $301.73 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The firm has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a PE ratio of 60.03, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $439.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illumina from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $424.00.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.86, for a total value of $118,648.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total transaction of $1,197,348.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,240. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.