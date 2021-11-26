IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $38.22

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.22 and traded as high as $39.02. IGM Financial shares last traded at $39.02, with a volume of 304 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IGIFF shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.89.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.7951 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%.

About IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF)

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

