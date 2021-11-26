IG Design Group’s (IGR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of IG Design Group (LON:IGR) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:IGR opened at GBX 240 ($3.14) on Tuesday. IG Design Group has a 12-month low of GBX 221 ($2.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 653 ($8.53). The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.50. The company has a market cap of £232.46 million and a PE ratio of 39.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 390.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 492.39.

About IG Design Group

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

