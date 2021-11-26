IG Design Group’s (IGR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of IG Design Group (LON:IGR) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target on the stock.
Shares of LON:IGR opened at GBX 240 ($3.14) on Tuesday. IG Design Group has a 12-month low of GBX 221 ($2.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 653 ($8.53). The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.50. The company has a market cap of £232.46 million and a PE ratio of 39.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 390.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 492.39.
About IG Design Group
