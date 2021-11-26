IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 67,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 17,337 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PKG opened at $132.12 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $127.06 and a twelve month high of $156.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.70.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

