IFP Advisors Inc Raises Position in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JHX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in James Hardie Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,013,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in James Hardie Industries by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 710,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,296,000 after buying an additional 51,247 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in James Hardie Industries by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 37,153 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in James Hardie Industries by 506.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 34,685 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in James Hardie Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $629,000. 1.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of JHX opened at $40.05 on Friday. James Hardie Industries plc has a twelve month low of $27.23 and a twelve month high of $41.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 44.34%. On average, analysts predict that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from James Hardie Industries’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. James Hardie Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

