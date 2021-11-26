IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 400 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,453,455 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $397,080,000 after purchasing an additional 287,235 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,116,707 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $358,360,000 after purchasing an additional 251,323 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,517,422 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $289,453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,523 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Best Buy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,419,702 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $278,217,000 after acquiring an additional 106,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBY opened at $116.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.93 and a 52 week high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. Best Buy’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 5,957 shares of company stock worth $657,868 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BBY. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

