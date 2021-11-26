IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BYND. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 15.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 13.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 59.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 10,275 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 18.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 254.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 40,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 28,868 shares during the last quarter. 51.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $75.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.59 and a beta of 1.52. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.51 and a 12 month high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 15.52 and a quick ratio of 12.92.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BYND shares. Argus downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.20.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.