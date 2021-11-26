IFP Advisors Inc Has $96,000 Holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Buckle were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Buckle by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Buckle by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Buckle in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Buckle by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKE opened at $50.56 on Friday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. Buckle had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 19.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Buckle’s payout ratio is 27.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In other Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 41.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

