IFP Advisors Inc Has $134,000 Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,969 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.98 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.13.

APPS stock opened at $56.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.30 and a 200-day moving average of $67.02. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

